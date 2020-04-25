|
|
Dressel, Patricia L.
1937 - 2020
Patricia L. Dressel, age 82, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Gahanna. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years; Arnold, parents; Russell Taylor and Anna Pearl (Stafford) McClintock. Patricia is survived by her children; Chandra (Darryl Jacobs) Downey, Brian Dressel, grandchildren; Michael (Staci) Jennings, Cassie (Dustin Morgan) Kuhn, Matthew Jennings, Bryson Dressel, Branden Dressel, great grandchildren; Aaliyah, Avery, Jaedyn, Kyleigh, Brianna, Kameron, brother; Steven McClintock, and nieces, nephews, cousins, customers and friends. Patricia was a Manager of the McDonald's on Stringtown Road for 42 years where she proudly served the Grove City community. During the last several years, she would sit in a booth and do many things to help the store just to see her customers who cared so deeply for her. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in German Village for many years. Patricia loved to watch sporting events especially OSU football and Grove City High School football games, watching family play softball at Berliner and Fryer Park. She enjoyed spending the day at "The Shoe" taking in the skull session, the football players arrival at "The Shoe", and then the band making their grand entrance. You may contact Chandra by phone or email at 614-778-9556 [email protected] Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church 766 S. High St. Columbus, OH 43206.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2020