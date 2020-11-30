1/1
Patricia Lane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lane, Patricia
1938 - 2020
Patricia Ann Lane, 81, passed away Nov. 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Harold and Sarah Mae Showers, husband Donald Lane and infant sister. Pat is survived by her children, Candace (Robert) Messerly, Donald (Janelle Swenson) Lane, David (Judy) Lane, and Colleen (Anthony) Rivers; grandchildren, Kelsi Lane, Abigail Lane, Emily (Thomas) Headrick, Cemantha Lane, Joseph Lane, Essence Rivers, Whitney Rivers, Sydney Rivers, Laura Messerly, and Christine (David) Zorn; great-grandchildren, Carson and Addison Zorn; exchange students, Felix Diezma Rodriguez and David Mauricio Lopez. Pat was a lover of March Madness Basketball, OSU Football, and history. She was a dedicated grandmother that was the biggest fan and spectator for all of their activities. Pat was active in her local card club for 40 years, was a big card shark and enjoyed playing Chinese Checkers. She was an avid reader. Her door was always open to people in need of a safe place to stay. She was unstinting in her generosity. She always honored and recognized any first responders and military personnel by giving them a hug. Pat retired after 30 years at R.E. Condit and was the "den mother" to her fellas. Private Services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, Grove City, OH. Donations in Pat's name may be made to the U.S.O. (uso.org) or to the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/). A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved