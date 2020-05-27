Light, Patricia
1943 - 2020
Patricia Ann Light "Patty", age 76, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Patty was born December 11, 1943, to the late Robert and Mary (Fellows) Wiebusch in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Patty's father was a military officer in the US Army requiring the family to move every two to three years, spending her early years in Germany. Patty attended high school in Carlisle, Pennsylvania in 1957, where she met her future husband, David Robert Light (Rob), whose father was also serving in the US Army stationed at Carlisle. Shortly afterwards, Patty's father retired from the military and the family moved to Columbus, Ohio where he served in the Defense Construction Supply Center (DCSC) as a government civilian. On September 5, 1964, Patty and Rob married in Carlisle Barracks Church, PA in a very packed Officer's Club. Patty completed her Nursing Degree as a Registered Nurse from the Ohio State University in Columbus, OH in May 1965, and went to work for Doctor's Hospital in Columbus until her first child, Deborah, was born in 1966. It was then Patty became a full time Mom putting her nursing career on hold deciding to raise her family (and dogs and cats), having her second daughter Pamela in 1968, a son, Glenn, in 1971, and her last child, Melinda, in 1973. Patty and Rob moved to their home in Reynoldsburg, Ohio in 1971, staying there for the duration with all their children until after their college years. Once Melinda graduated from High School, Patty went back to work as a pediatric nurse (working for the same pediatric office who took care of her children), and later went to work for the Columbus Public Health Department providing immunizations at various clinics in the Columbus metro area. In January 1999, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent ependymoma surgery. In the years to follow, she was troubled by ongoing medical challenges and her health began to deteriorate. Her life partner, Rob, dedicated his every waking moment on her care providing her the support she needed through the many challenging years to follow. She finally lost her battle with her ongoing developing complications with her loving family at her side. Patty was completely dedicated to her children, her Rob, loved her birds, being outside taking many crazy trips dragging her children along with Rob setting up his canvas tent (which leaked like a sieve). Her gorgeous smile which lit up a room, home cooking, and joyous personality will be missed by all. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, David Light; children, Debbie (Shannon) Kenney, Melinda Sylvester, Glenn (Rebecca) Light; 8 grandchildren; brother, Mike Wiebusch. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Pamela Light. Burial is at the Glen Rest Memorial Estate next to her beloved Pam. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the Shine Initiative (https://www.shinevillageinitiative.org/). Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 31, 2020.