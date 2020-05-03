Patricia Livingston
Livingston, Patricia
1934 - 2020
Heaven will now be spotless. Patricia Livingston, of Columbus, has earned her angel wings and is reunited with family in the arms of the God. She was 86 years young. She is preceded in death by husband Dan White, sons Michael and Mark Thompson, daughter Michelle Thompson. She leaves behind to carry on sons, Jeffery Thompson, Noble Livingston (Molly); grandchildren, Jeremy Roberts, Matthew, McKenzie, Jennifer, Sarah Thompson, and Benjamin Livingston; sisters, Sandy Bock (Thomas) and Linda Linard (Ron); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends and her loving church family. She took great pride in her beautiful home in which you would never find a speck of dust. She always cared for others before herself. She enjoyed her tea, sewing, and decorating. She was a devout Christian and looked forward to going to Her Great Reward. In lieu of flowers, Patty wanted any donations in her honor to be made to Livingston United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 3 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
