Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
1937 - 2019
Logsdon, Patricia
Patricia Marie "Patsy" (French) Logsdon, 82, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Logsdon and parents Willis "Pat" and Marie French. Patricia is survived by her son, Ronald "Scott" Logsdon; sister, Mary Jo Paul (Larry); brothers, Edward (Charlye) and Pete French (Phyllis); granddaughter, Christina Logsdon; twin great-grandchildren, Peyton and Anna; and many nieces and nephews. Her memorial visitation will be held Saturday 2-4 p.m. with the service beginning at 4 p.m.at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr., Louisville, Ky. Cremation was chosen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus, Southwest Team or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
