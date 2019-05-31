|
|
Albert, Patricia "Pat" Louise
1929 - 2019
Patricia "Pat" Louise Albert, 90, passed away peacefully May 30, 2019 with her beloved husband at her side. Pat is survived by her cherished husband of nearly 66 years, Stanley M. Albert. After knowing each other as children, Pat and Stan married on August 22, 1953. She is the beloved mother of: Carol Albert, Diane (David) McCune, Richard Albert, Charles (Chris) Albert and Barbara (Ted) Wilson. She is the adored grandmother of: Katy Detrow, Cabot Detrow, Nicholas (Susan) Albert, Steven (Roberta) Albert, Jessica (Jason) Pfeiffer, Megan (Patrick) Saad, Kelly (Ryan) Guglielmi, Chad (Sarah) Albert, Michael (Brittany) Albert. Kyle (Christie) McCune, Robert Wilson, Philip Albert, Melissa McCune, Jamie Albert, Timothy Wilson, and Christopher Albert. She is remembered by 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. For Karen Miller, Robert Veeley, Jim Veeley and the late Nancy Veeley, who grew up alongside the Albert kids, Pat was considered a second Mom. Patricia is also mourned by dear friends and family who were held close to her heart including: Nina Kowalczyk, Mike and Reva Allen, Jeff Detrow, Barbara (Smith) Albert, Rita (Dick) O'Brien, Lou (Jack) Luther, Robert and Patricia Albert, Cornelia Albert and so many more. Patricia was born March 3, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio, and she is preceded in death by her mother Beatrice Edith Houston Murnane, her father Joseph J. Houston, her stepfather Raymond Charles (Pop) Murnane. During her life, Patricia mourned the loss of all her siblings Sister Elizabeth Mary Houston CDP, Joseph Charles Houston, JoAnn (Charles) Veeley and Frances Houston and her beloved niece Nancy Veeley. Patricia and Stanley Albert are longtime residents of Grove City, Ohio, and are among the founding families of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish. As Our Lady of Perpetual Help School librarian (1970-1991), Patricia inspired thousands of children with a love for books, reading and learning. Friends may visit Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. Funeral mass will be held 11 AM Tuesday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Rev. Fr. Dan Millisor Celebrant. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help School Library in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019