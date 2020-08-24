Patricia Lucas

Lucas, Patricia
1939 - 2020
Patricia Ann "Patty" Lucas, age 80, of Pickerington, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence. Born November 16, 1939 in Portsmouth to the late John and Fatima (McKinnis) Lucas. She was a retired supervisor at Ross Labs/Abbott Labs with 33 years of service, and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. She is survived by her wife, Schearl Budd; daughters, Ronda (Tom) Spangler and Monica (Phil) Sonnenberg; grandchildren, Thomas Spangler, Lauren Spangler, Cody (Emily) Campbell, Erica (Chris) Lynn; great-grandchildren, Logan, Audrey, and Andi, and she was looking forward to welcoming two more in February; nephews, Roger and Butch Lucas; cousin, Mary McDonald; and her faithful companion, Luke. Preceded in death by her brother Harold Lucas. A Vigil Service will be held at 6pm Tuesday and family will receive friends after until 8pm at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. Funeral Mass will be 10:30am Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N., with entombment after at Holy Cross Cemetery. Masks are required at the funeral home and church, and social distancing must be observed. Special thank you to Dr. James Soldano and Dr. Jeffrey Zangmeister, Terry Jackson and John Shifflet, and very special thanks to her guardian angel, Mary Kay Sturbois. Friends who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society
