|
|
Orsini, Patricia M. "Pat" (Ross)
1932 - 2019
Patricia M. "Pat" (Ross) Orsini, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born in Chicago, IL, November 18, 1932, to William and Charlotte (Rimmele) Ross. She was a mother to five children and two stepchildren; grandmother to 13; great grandmother to 20; great-great grandmother to one and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Guy Orsini, Jr., her son Donald E. VanZant, Jr., her stepdaughter Dianna (Orsini) Erickson, her sister Charlene (Ross) McNamara, her brother William C. Ross and her parents William and Charlotte (Rimmele) Ross. She is survived by daughters, Kathryn (VanZant) Humbert, John; Rhonda (VanZant) Robinson, Carl; Karon (VanZant) Storment, Jim; son, Blake Beyer, Denise; stepson, Guy L. ("Butch") Orsini, Robin; son-in-law, Mike Funk, Teresa. Patricia graduated from St. Bernard's School in Chicago June, 1948. As a young person she was very active and participated in swimming, diving and horseback riding. Later, she enjoyed golf, bocce ball, bowling and cheering for the Ohio State "Buckeyes" football team. She had a great sense of humor and a spunky personality even to her last days. She will be dearly missed. There will be a time of visitation at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1559 Roxbury Rd., Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, March 29, 2019, 11 a.m. She will be buried at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the ; ACT. in honor of Patricia Orsini.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019