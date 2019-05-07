Home

Patricia Mae "Patti" Wyrick Obituary
Wyrick, Patricia "Patti" Mae
1931 - 2019
Patricia "Patti" Mae Wyrick, 87, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1931 in Martins-Ferry, Ohio, a daughter to the late Roy Elwood and Lera D Harr. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother Jack (Dorothy) Harr, brothers-in-law John Griffin and David Bakenhaster. Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, James "Jim" Wyrick; children, Rick (Mary) Wyrick, Brent Wyrick and David Wyrick; grandchildren, Amy (Jeremy) Pike, Drew Wyrick, Jordan Wyrick and Mallory Wyrick; great-grandchildren, Ella Pike and Lucas Pike; siblings, Jo Griffin, Gene (Donna) Harr, Bonnie (Bill) Hoodlebrink, Kay Bakenhaster and Kenny Harr. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289, S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's honor to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019
