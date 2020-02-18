The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
Patricia Marie Powell


1928 - 2020
Patricia Marie Powell, 91, of Columbus, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020. Patricia was born on April 13, 1928 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Patricia is preceded in death by her loving husband David L. Powell. She is survived by her children, Diane (Gary) Reichle, Suzanne (Mark) Murphy, David (Michelle) Powell, and Louann Morley; grandsons, Slade and Seth Morley; cousin, Anne Powell Riley. Patricia was retired from The Ohio State University Hospital as a Nurse and was often referred to as "Sarge". Patricia's main focus in her life was here children and grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 11am-12PM at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 12pm with Chaplain Tom Johnson officiating. Interment will take place in Flint Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
