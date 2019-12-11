Home

Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937) 642 4861
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Marysville, OH
View Map
Patricia McNeal-Blumenschein


1935 - 2019
Patricia McNeal-Blumenschein Obituary
McNeal-Blumenschein, Patricia
1935 - 2019
Patricia A. McNeal Blumenschein, 84, of Marysville, died Tuesday. A graduate of Central High School, she is survived by her 4 children; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a brother, Walter "Bud" McNeal of Columbus; and sister, Betty Lou Cottrill of Grove City. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-8 pm at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville. Services will be held 2:30 pm Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Marysville. For a complete obituary or to express a condolence, go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
