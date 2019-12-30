|
|
McVay, Patricia
1928 - 2019
Patricia "Pat" McVay passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Sidney, Ohio August 14, 1928 to the late Iva and Dea Bunker. Devoted mother and wife. Relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 1961. One of the "Greatest Generation." Dedicated her life to her family. Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry J. McVay, son, Bruce, parents, Iva and Dea, brothers, John and Russell Bunker, sisters, Eileen Bowers and Marjorie Carl. She is survived by her children, Cathy (Tom) Krebs, Jim (Susie) McVay, Mark (Karen) McVay, Scott McVay and Jeff McVay; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews; and other dear friends and family. Going Home celebration to be held at a later date. Burial in Sidney, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020