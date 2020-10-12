Patricia Merritt

Merritt, Patricia
1933 - 2020
Patricia Kathleen Merritt, 87, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born September 9, 1933 in Athens, Ohio to the late Harry and Edith (Rawson) Sprague. She was a 1951 graduate of Junction City H.S. Pat's family was everything to her and she cherished the time that they spent together. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, watching soaps, and loved chocolate. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings David Sprague, Gerald Sprague, and Edith Nihiser, aunt Eleanor Rawson and great-granddaughter Malayna Varela. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Charlie Merritt; children, Mark (Anita) Merritt, Craig (Sharon) Merritt, and Sherri (Dan) Butts; 5 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Sprague; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service celebrating Pat's life will held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com
