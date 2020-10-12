1/
Patricia Merritt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merritt, Patricia
1933 - 2020
Patricia Kathleen Merritt, 87, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born September 9, 1933 in Athens, Ohio to the late Harry and Edith (Rawson) Sprague. She was a 1951 graduate of Junction City H.S. Pat's family was everything to her and she cherished the time that they spent together. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, watching soaps, and loved chocolate. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings David Sprague, Gerald Sprague, and Edith Nihiser, aunt Eleanor Rawson and great-granddaughter Malayna Varela. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Charlie Merritt; children, Mark (Anita) Merritt, Craig (Sharon) Merritt, and Sherri (Dan) Butts; 5 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Sprague; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service celebrating Pat's life will held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved