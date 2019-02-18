Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church,
434 Norton Rd
Columbus, OH
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church,
434 Norton Rd
Columbus, OH
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
434 Norton Rd
Columbus, OH
Patricia Mirolli Obituary
Mirolli, Patricia
1939 - 2019
Patricia Ann (Barnhart) Mirolli, age 80, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1939 in Uniontown, PA. She taught Public School Religion at various Catholic churches for 40 years. Everyone who knew Pat immediately loved her and found her laugh contagious. She was devoted to her church, PSR students and affectionately known to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Nanny." Patty Ann loved music, traveling the world (especially Italy) with Don and was happiest at large family gatherings. Surviving family includes husband of 59 years, Donald Mirolli; children, Laura (Raymond) Djoice, Timothy (Kim) Mirolli, David (Maria) Mirolli, Jennifer (Ed) Weber and Julia (Reed) Carver; grandchildren, David (Brittany), Kristen (Rick), Sara (Joseph), Nick, Daniel, Andrew, Vincent, Eddie, Audrey, Reed, Allison, Peter, Mary-Clare, Charlie; great-grandchildren, Lily, Evelyn, Arianna, Hanna, Gavin and Matthew; sister, Doris Gniewek; brother, Henry Fred (Lee) Barnhart. Preceded in death by parents Henry and Pheobe Barnhart. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 434 Norton Rd., Columbus, OH 43228. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 9AM at St. Cecilia Church. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patricia's name to OhioHealth Hospice, Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr, Columbus, OH 43214. To leave the family a condolence message, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
