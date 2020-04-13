|
Murphy, Patricia "Patty"
1951 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" Sue Murphy, passed away suddenly on April 10, 2020. She is survived by sister Mary Rudell, nieces, nephews and cousins. Born on September 23, 1951. Longtime member of AA and Daughters of Erin. Patty was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Newcomer Funeral Home. Memorial to be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020