Myers, Patricia

1931 - 2019

Patricia Myers, 87, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 13, 1931, to the late Francis and Alice (McManus) Lane, and spent most of her life in Bay Village raising her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Arthur Myers, brother Frank Lane, aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters-in-law whom she loved dearly. Pat was a 1950 graduate of Andrews School for Girls. She began her working career in the Union Commerce bank building where her mother managed Berwin's restaurant. While raising her family she was active in The Bay Village Junior Women's Club (President 1964-65), St. Raphael's Guild, Fairview General Hospital Auxiliary Board, a transportation driver for developmentally disabled, and a longtime volunteer with Playhouse Square as a "Red Coat". Pat later went back to work at the Backwall Racquet Club and St. John Westshore Hospital. Never one to slow down she picked up tennis later in life and went on to play many, many fun years. Pat also cross country skied with her crazy group "The Bumble Bees". She loved adventurous travel from white water rafting to beautiful beaches to European castles. Pat also enjoyed reading, attending shows, and working with floral arrangements. Patricia will be greatly missed by her daughter, Kathleen (Bernie) Otrowski of Dublin OH; son, Richard (Pamela) Myers of Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren, Madeline and Jack Ostrowski and Michelle and Rachel Myers; and her special family of caretakers at Our Family Home as well as numerous nieces, nephew, and lifelong friends. Patricia's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Brigid of Kildcare. Interment will be Thursday at Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019