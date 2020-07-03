1/
Patricia Newell
1941 - 2020
Newell, Patricia
1941 - 2020
Patricia Ann (Siebold) Newell,79, passed Wednesday, July 1, 2020, under care of The Laurels of Norworth. She is survived by sister Mary Siebold; brother Jim (Cheryl) Siebold; daughters: Terri Johnson, Laura Newell; and 4 grandchildren. Preceded in death: parents Robert and Laura (Montesi) Siebold; siblings: John and Michael. Private cremation services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. To send messages of support to her family, please visit www.schoedinger.com under care of Mary Siebold.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
