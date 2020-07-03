Newell, Patricia
1941 - 2020
Patricia Ann (Siebold) Newell,79, passed Wednesday, July 1, 2020, under care of The Laurels of Norworth. She is survived by sister Mary Siebold; brother Jim (Cheryl) Siebold; daughters: Terri Johnson, Laura Newell; and 4 grandchildren. Preceded in death: parents Robert and Laura (Montesi) Siebold; siblings: John and Michael. Private cremation services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. To send messages of support to her family, please visit www.schoedinger.com
