Noble Langston-Steele, Patricia
1947 - 2019
Patricia Louise Noble Langston-Steele, Sunrise March 17, 1947 - Sunset February 17, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Pat retired from Mt. Carmel Hospital after 36 years of service. She was preceded in death by Nathaniel and Eloise Noble, and sister Beverly Dixon. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband and caregiver, Albert Steele; children, Kevin Langston, Vikki (PJ) Perry, Odell (Tonya) Langston III, and Sean (Toni) Langston Sr.; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Campbell; brother, Nate Noble; and many other relatives and friends. Celebration of life held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Triumphant Christian Center, Pastor Juan N. Woods, Sr., 904 Thomas Ave., Columbus, Oh 43223. Viewing 9 a.m., service 10 a.m. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019