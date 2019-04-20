|
|
Oliver, Patricia
1954 - 2019
Patricia Diane Oliver, age 65 of Columbus, Ohio passed from this life April 17, 2019 at her home. She was born February 6, 1954 in West Virginia to James F. and Mary Ann (Odell) Oliver. Born into a military family, Diane grew up all over the country as well as overseas. After her family settled in Ohio, she was a 1972 graduate of Teays Valley High School. She attended the National Beauty Academy and was a gifted hairdresser for more than 30 years. Her bigger gift was her kindness and compassion felt by all those she loved. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, painting and especially baking. Something she enjoyed sharing with her family and many of her friends. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers. Family left to share her memory include, her sister Teresa Hollis and husband David of Gallipolis; nieces; Stephanie Oliver (Kathy), Mary Ann Thomas (Alex), Stephanie Salisbury (Matt) and family, nephew Joshua Hollis (Jenny). She had many wonderful friends in Whitehall and at Country Club Lane. Interment will be at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield. In accordance with Diane's wishes all services will be private. In lieu of flowers please do something kind in Diane's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019