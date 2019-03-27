Olson, Patricia

1932 - 2019

OLSON, Patricia Ann Leek Lown Olson, age 87; passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by her family. Born February 24, 1932 in Iowa City, Iowa to the late William and Clare (Sours) Leek. She was an art major at Kent State University where she met and married Gordon Lown in 1952. She was the owner of Country Flowers, Inc. She retired in 1990 after many years in the floral industry. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Dr. Karl Olson; sons: Steve (Katie) Lown, Hilliard, Ohio; Bart (Beth) Lown, Westerville, Ohio; Dave Olson, Columbus, Ohio; 5 grandchildren: Dr. Patrick (Dr. Raynee) Lown, Colchester, England; Max Lown, Denver, Colorado; Lacey (Dr. Matt) Handford, Boston, Massachusetts; Laura Lown and Lindsay (Nathan) Baker, both of Westerville, Ohio; sister Jan (Don) Carroll, Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Clare Leek, her first husband Gordon Lown, her sister Diane Schlarb and brother-in-law Jerry Schlarb; daughters: Karen Olson and Peggy Olson. She treasured the time she spent with her husband Karl, and her family at their "Wildwood" Cabin on Drummond Island. A private family service will be held at a future date. Internment at Drummond Island Township Cemetery, Drummond Island, Michigan. SCHOEDINGER, 6699 N. High, Worthington, Ohio. Go to [email protected] for complete version of her obituary. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary