The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Oyster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Oyster


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Oyster Obituary
Oyster, Patricia
Patricia Ruth Oyster, age 95, of Pataskala, formerly of Zanesville, died Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born in Columbus to the late Walter Sr. and Ruth (Slupe) Fenner on February 5, 1925. Patty was a member of the South High School Class of '43 and attended Ohio State University, where she met 1st Lt Duane Oyster, whom she married on February 19, 1944. Patty was a member of the Jersey Baptist Church and the Pataskala Lions Club. She is preceded in death by her husband Duane, son Mark Oyster, grandson John Thomas Eppley and brothers Walter Jr. and Don Jr. Patty is survived by her children, Sharon (Paul) Dietzel of Cuyahoga Falls, David (Louise) Oyster of Broadway, NC, Kathy (Tom) Eppley of Fultonham, and Patricia (Jeff) Craig of Pataskala; grandchildren, Michael Oyster, Christine Titko, Peter Oyster, Aaron Oyster, Paul Christopher Dietzel, Sarah Levkulich, Patricia Larsen, David Eppley, Jared Craig, and Lauren Craig; 14 great grandchildren; and niece, Jan; and nephews, Donald Jr. and Larry. Patty enjoyed her family, church, traveling and adventures, including a hot-air balloon ride at the age of 93. She also loved cooking, and was a talented seamstress who created all of her daughter's wedding dresses. Patty volunteered at various hospitals. She left a wonderful legacy of leading our family to faith in Christ. Due to the current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Jersey Baptist Church in her memory. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now