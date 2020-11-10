1/
Patricia Peacock
1934 - 2020
Peacock, Patricia
Patricia A. Peacock, 86, of Chillicothe, died 1:05pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born May 30, 1934, in Highland County, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Evelyn Johnson Waits. She was married to Ralph Hoffman Peacock who died November 13, 2009. Surviving are a son, Wesley Peacock of Chillicothe; a niece, Cathy Ford; and many extended Waits family members. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother Ronald Waits and a sister Betty Ellis. Patricia retired from the US Government where she had worked for the Department of Defense. A graveside service will be held 12Noon Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Union Grove Cemetery with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of one's choice. You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Union Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
