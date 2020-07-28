Plagenz, Patricia
Patricia "Pat" Plagenz, passed away peacefully at the home of her son and daughter-in-law on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Pat was born on April 1, 1932, the daughter of Paul and Patricia Kasak. She grew up in Lemont, IL and earned her Bachelor's degree from the College of St. Francis in Joliet, IL. She married Richard G. Plagenz on June 29, 1957 and they spent 59 1/2 years together until his death in 2017. Pat was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her 6 children, Kate (Dave) Chandler, Anne (Kevin) Wooley, Jane (Tim) Patrick, Paul (Lynn) Plagenz, Richard (Cyndi) Plagenz and Andy (Flo) Plagenz; and her 13 grandchildren, Grant and Hannah (Joe) Chandler, Kelly and Charlie Wooley, Sean and Daniel Patrick, Erin and Dana Plagenz, Paige, Morgan and Reese Plagenz and Joseph and Elliott Plagenz. She is also survived by her siblings, Dick (Barb) Kasak, Steve (Debbie) Kasak, Mary Ellen (Bob) Kasak-Saxler; sister-in-law, Marcie (Ed) Degan; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Pat was a member of St. Agatha Catholic Church for over 50 years, serving in the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was a high school Math teacher and retired from Bishop Watterson High School. And this summer she mastered the Echo with the help of her grandsons and they enjoyed many hours together listening to classic Broadway musicals, Andrea Bocelli and Rosemary Clooney. Pat was thankful for her family, her dear friends and wonderful Welsford neighbors. A Funeral Mass will be held on August 1, 2020 at 11a.m. at St. Agatha Church, in Upper Arlington. Family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please feel welcome to make a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Agatha Parish at 1860 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington, OH 43221. Funeral Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
