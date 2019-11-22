The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Patricia Plumley


1937 - 2019
Patricia Plumley Obituary
Plumley, Patricia
1937 - 2019
Patricia A. Plumley, age 82, born May 7, 1937 in Athens, OH, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Columbus, OH. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Plumley of 65 years; daughter, Susan (Mark) Landry; son-in-law, Dave Valencic; grandchildren, Kayla (Ray Powell) Landry, Megan (Casey Spires) Landry, and Derrick Valencic; great grandchildren, Reese Powell, Jaydyn Powell, Preston Powell, and Cameron Powell; brothers, Thomas (Mei Mei) Juniper and Brent (Joni) Juniper; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Helen Juniper, daughter Kelley Valencic, grandson Justin Valencic and brother Jerry Juniper. The family will be having a private graveside service at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. Entrusted arrangements made by Schoedinger East Chapel. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Plumley family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019
