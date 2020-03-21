|
|
Pohlman, Patricia
1935 - 2020
Patricia Likert Pohlman, 84, of Bexley Ohio, passed away on March 19, 2020, following a long struggle with dementia. Born June 6, 1935, in New York City, she was the second daughter of Rensis and Jane (Gibson) Likert. A proud child of Ann Arbor, Patty graduated from the University of Michigan in 1957. While at U of M, she met and stole the heart of James Erwin Pohlman, a law student at U of M. They married September 6, 1958, and she moved to Columbus, Ohio, where they lived together until Jim's death in 2005. Patty was active in the Columbus community, including the League of Women Voters and the Junior League. She also served in several roles at the First Congregational Church including moderator, deacon, and representative to the United Church Board for World Ministries. In the midst of raising three sons, Patty pursued and received a PhD in counseling psychology from Ohio State University in 1980. Following several years in private practice helping families, she served as the academic advisor for OSU undergraduate psychology students. Patty will be fondly remembered as a beloved mother and Granny, EYB creator, favored aunt, creative quilter, accomplished chef, elegant hostess, and the most unselfish person many of us will ever know. Patty is survived by her three sons William James Pohlman (Lisa Keder), John David Pohlman (Wendy Robertson), and Bruce Likert Pohlman (Jada Pohlman), her sister Elizabeth David (Martin David), brother-in-law Mark Pohlman (Julie Pohlman), and five grandchildren - Neal, Henry, Carl, Greta, and Marisa. In accordance with her wishes, a private family gathering on the shores of Lake Michigan will occur later. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Likert Fund for Research in Survey Methodology at the Institute of Social Research (426 Thompson St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104), the Stephanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research (1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221), or the . The family would also like to extend special thanks to the staff at the Bridgewater and Pathways neighborhoods of Westminster Thurber for their exemplary care and dedication. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a memory or condolences for Patricia's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020