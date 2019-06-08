|
Polito, Patricia
Patricia J. Polito, age 77, Thursday June 6, 2019 at home. Former legal secretary with Milligan Law Firm, former employee of the Missouri Arts Council and retired from The Ohio State University. Long time member of Christ the King Church. 17 year volunteer at Ronald McDonald house in St. Louis and Columbus. Patty was a member of the Shamrock Club, Dublin Women's club, was an accomplished seamstress who won many awards at the Ohio State Fair, and fostered many animals. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Marguerite Costello O'Connor, brother Jack O'Connor and brother-in-law Bob Connelly. Survived by husband of 50 years Carl M. Polito III; sons Scott (Kellie) and Bradley (Sumire); grandchildren Anderson, Weston and Madeleine; brother Jim (Joy) O'Connor; sisters Peg Connelly and Beth (Peter) Harveson; sister-in-law Mickey O'Connor; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday 5-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 2777 E. Livingston Ave. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 9 to June 11, 2019