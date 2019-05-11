|
|
Poth, Patricia
1926 - 2019
Patricia Poth, of Gahanna Ohio, passed away on May 9, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1926 in Gahanna, Ohio to the late Palmer and Rosa Jahn. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Poth; and sister, Mary Williams. Patricia was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is survived by her children, Wes (Cindy) Poth, Stan (Trish) Poth, Lora Poth Lenihan; grandchildren, Meghan (Jason Miller) Poth and Kristin (Jeff) Rothweiler; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann O'Brien, Sally Erlenbach, Nancy Conroy. Special Gratitude to Patricia's wonderful caregiver, Donna Louise Scott and Pastor Glen Allison. Private family services will be held. Entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To share condolences please visit, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 13, 2019