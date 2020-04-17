The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Patricia Price White

Patricia Price White Obituary
White, Patricia Price
Patricia Price White, 89, of Worthington Ohio passed away suddenly of heart failure on April 4th, 2020. She was in born on June 2, 1930 to Herbert and Dorothy Price of Bexley, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tish's life will be celebrated along with her daughter Beth, later this year with details to follow. A complete obituary and memories can be shared at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers you may contribute to Dwelling Christian Church. 1340 Community Park Drive, Columbus, OH 43229.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020
