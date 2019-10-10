|
Radcliff, Patricia
1938 - 2019
Patricia J. Radcliff, 81, of Worthington, was born September 7, 1938 and died on October 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Oscar. Patricia is survived by her sons, Jim (Cindy) and Mike (Leah) Hutchings; and her daughter, Cherie (Richard) Temple; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Richard and Tracy; sisters, Annie, Cindy and Shelley; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Jade. Patricia was retired from Westwater Supply. Friends may call Sunday, October 13, 2-4pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St., where a celebration of her life will be held 9am Monday, October 14. Burial will follow at Kingwood Memorial Park. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019