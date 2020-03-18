|
|
Raphael, Patricia
1930 - 2020
Patricia (Spencer) Raphael, July 10, 1930- March 14, 2020. It is with extreme sadness and wonderful memories that we announce that our mother, Patty Raphael passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Due to the unprecedented public health crisis we have chosen to have a private family burial. A celebration of her wonderful life is being planned for Friday, July 10, 2020 on her 90th birthday with a Memorial Mass at Immaculate Conception Church and an Irish wake to follow. An additional announcement will appear in July. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020