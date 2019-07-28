|
|
Reed, Patricia
Patricia Ann Reed passed away July 27, 2019 at Ohio Living Westminster Thurber. Pat enjoyed her family and entertaining them as well as hosting parties for the Air Force Association. She loved the holidays and especially decorating for Christmas. She was a homemaker extraordinaire. Her hobbies were gardening and shopping. In later years, she enjoyed trips to Las Vegas with her husband. She was a long time member of St. Anthony Church. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Jack E. Reed, her parents Howard and Valeria Dougherty, brothers Howard and Jim Dougherty. She is survived by her son Jim (Ann) Reed, sister-in-law Marilyn Dougherty and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Tuesday July 30, 2019 4-7 pm at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL 4661 Kenny Rd. Columbus, OH 43220. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St. Lockbourne, OH 43137. Father Anthony Missimi Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 197 E. Gay St. Columbus, OH 43215. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 29 to July 30, 2019