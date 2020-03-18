|
Reisinger, Patricia
1943 - 2020
Patricia Ann (Lee) Reisinger, age 76, of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away March 17, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was the daughter of Clarence Franklin and Anna Lee Massie. She was a retired teacher aide from Southwest Licking School District and a faithful member of the Pickerington Church of Christ. Patty is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Larry Weldon Reisinger; children, Sherry (Greg) Harness, Martha (Mark) Dersom, Larry Michael (Tracy) Reisinger, and Jerri (Charlie) Dodson; three brothers, John Lee, Roger Massie and Bruce Massie; one sister, Regina Draper and former daughter-in-law, Barbara Wells. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Stacey Carey, Stephanie Lohr, Brook Elder, Matthew Dersom, Ariel Matusek, Taylor Adams, Mitchell Dersom, Charles Dodson, Bryce Johns, Marissa Dodson, Riley Reisinger; and 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Janet Landrum and Velma Meadows; and brother-in-law, David Reisinger; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Mount Carmel Hospice for the wonderful care provided to our wife and mother, especially Gracey Ann. Your kindness and invaluable help will never be forgotten. Private services will take place at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Hill Christian Youth Camp, 13500 Fort Hill Road, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020