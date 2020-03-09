|
|
Robinson, Patricia
1925 - 2020
Patricia A. Robinson (nee McCormick), age 94, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. She was born July 16, 1925 in Columbus, Ohio to Dolly and Thomas McCormick. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Charles Edward Robinson, son Charles Thomas Robinson, sister and brother-in-law Martha and Lyle Shover. She is survived by her children, Annamarie (William) Herbert, Mark (Alina) Robinson, Angela Robinson; grandchildren, Jacob, Kyra, Patricia, Wes. Nieces, Mary (Mark) Price, Peggy Shover, Donna (Jim) Reifert; nephew, Richard Robinson; great-nephews, Luke Price and John Richard Price; and other extended family members and friends. Patsy had a ninety-four year run that ended peacefully with her daughter (best friend) at her side. She was a Columbus west-side tomboy with a slight preference for playing with the neighborhood boys instead of dolls. During World War II, she chose patriotism over being attentive to watch a bomber squadron fly over St. Joseph Academy for Girls. When scolded, she advised her teacher, "Sister, there's a war going on." She lived in Detroit when it truly was The Motor City, served as a USO volunteer in Los Angeles and returned to Columbus after the war to attend Ohio State University School of Journalism. While attending OSU she was a spectator to the famous 1950 Snow Bowl with her Father and sister. While employed at the Columbus General Motors plant she met and married Charles E. Robinson. Patsy helped her husband pour the concrete for their first and only home where her kids were given wonderful childhoods, laughter, encouragement, and kindness. Friends were welcomed, free thinking was encouraged and support was always there. She was a diamond that shined brightly and we were blessed for so many years to be in her light. Her laughter, grace, and especially her inner-strength will be missed greatly. Her sacrifices will always be remembered and her endearing love will be cherished as an example to follow. The family will receive guest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6-8p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 11a.m. on Thursday. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Franklin Heights High School Music and Drama Programs. To leave condolences for Patsy's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020