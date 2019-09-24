|
|
Ruth, Patricia "Patty"
1952 - 2019
Patricia "Patty" Ruth, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 67, with her family by her side. Born September 13, 1952 in Olive Hill, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Wilodyne "Doll" (John) Bliton and father Theodore Carter Sr. She was also preceded in death by her brother Robert Carter and sister Jean Christopher. Patty is survived by her loving husband of 48 1/2 years, David Ruth; son, Kevin (Holly) Ruth; and grandchildren, Lainey and Kameron Ruth. Patty is also survived by her siblings, Ted (Sandy) Carter, Sherman (Vicki) Carter, Marie (Wayne Nicholson) Poling, Betty Brown, Jim (Debbie) Carter, Kimberly (Pat) Ellsworth, Richard Ruth; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may visit Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will take place Saturday, September 28 at 10 am. Burial to follow at Grove City Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019