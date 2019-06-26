|
|
Ryan, Patricia
1945 - 2019
Patricia Anne (Mundew) Ryan, 74, currently of Powell, Ohio, peacefully departed from this Earth to live with God in heaven on June 24, 2019. Patricia was born in Leominster, MA to the late Jack and Lynne Mundew on April 24, 1945. She was a 1962 graduate of McConnelsville High School, and a 1966 graduate of The Ohio State University. She taught French and English for many years in the Columbus Public Schools before retiring from Briggs High School in 2004. She loved God, her friends and her family, especially her four cherished grandchildren, Sam, Leo, Astrid and Adele. Patricia bravely overcame many physical obstacles during her life and lived each moment to the fullest. She was a great friend to all she met and will be missed dearly for her humor, compassion and spirit. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Mark V. Ryan; her daughter, Julianne Ryan of Paraparaumu Beach, NZ; her son, Will (Kari) Ryan of Dublin, Ohio; and her brother, Andrew Mundew of Taylor Mill, KY. Private interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster, Ohio. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Patricia's name to the Kate Love Simpson Library in McConnelsville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019