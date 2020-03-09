|
Scanlin, Patricia
Patricia Louise (O'Rourke) Scanlin, age 90, of Galloway, Ohio, formerly of Kenton, passed away on March 7, 2020 at Darby Glenn Nursing and Rehab in Hilliard. Pat was born on March 13, 1929 in Toledo, to the late Paul and Louise (Flanagan) O'Rourke. She married John P. Scanlin in June of 1952 and he preceded her in death. Per Pat's request there will be no services but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Pat is survived by her daughter, Eileen Scanlin of Galloway; a son, Patrick (Marsha) Scanlin of Dublin; sister-in-law, Norma O'Rourke; niece, Kathy; and nephews, Michael (Claire) and Kevin. She is also survived by her furry trusted companion, Finnegan. She is preceded in death by her brother Paul O'Rourke. "Patsy" grew up in Kenton, Ohio and after graduating from Kenton High School, she attended Mary Manse College in Toledo. She held several positions during her career and retired from Central Benefits in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Pat's name to Bella Care Hospice, 110 Polaris Parkway, Suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082 or the of Franklin County, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020