1947 - 2020
Patricia Elaine Scott, age 73. Sunrise March 11, 1947 and Sunset March 14, 2020. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SCOTT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
