Patricia Singleton

Singleton, Patricia
Patricia Conklin Walker Singleton, age 86, of Hilliard, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Preceded in death by husbands Kermit "Cub" Walker and Gene Singleton. She is survived by children, Laura (Ed) Roberts, Ruth (Jesse) Lyon and Beth (Stephen) Seipel; stepdaughter, Kimberly (Ed) Meadows; grandchildren, Nichole (Ben) Adler, Adam (Laura) Roberts, Emily Snyder and Noah Seipel; great granddaughter, Lydia Adler. Family will receive friends Friday 2-5pm at TIDD FUNERAL HOME, PLAIN CITY-DUBLIN CHAPEL, 9720 State Route 161, Plain City, Ohio 43064, where funeral service will follow at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, OH 43205. www.tiddfuneralhomes.com.
Patricia Conklin Walker Singleton, age 86, of Hilliard, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Preceded in death by husbands Kermit "Cub" Walker and Gene Singleton. She is survived by children, Laura (Ed) Roberts, Ruth (Jesse) Lyon and Beth (Stephen) Seipel; stepdaughter, Kimberly (Ed) Meadows; grandchildren, Nichole (Ben) Adler, Adam (Laura) Roberts, Emily Snyder and Noah Seipel; great granddaughter, Lydia Adler. Family will receive friends Friday 2-5pm at TIDD FUNERAL HOME, PLAIN CITY-DUBLIN CHAPEL, 9720 State Route 161, Plain City, Ohio 43064, where funeral service will follow at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, OH 43205. www.tiddfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.