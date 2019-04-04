|
Smyers Hansmann, Patricia
1942 - 2019
Patricia Ann Smyers Hansmann, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 1, 2019, in Meersburg, Germany, after a long battle with Parkinson Disease. Pat was born March 15, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to Harland R. and Viola (Good) Smyers. She was a 1960 graduate of Reynoldsburg High School. She attended Pikeville College in Kentucky. She later joined the Peace Corp and went to New Delhi, India for 2 years where she met the love of her life, Hans Georg Hansmann. Pat and Hans were married on December 20, 1968 and made their home in Germany. Sadly, Hans, born August 17, 1940, passed away November 2, 2018. They are survived by their son and daughter-in-law, Garland and Daniela Hansmann and three grandchildren, Tara, Joshua and Nadia of Surbiton, United Kingdom. Pat is also survived by her mother, Viola Shimp of Hebron; brothers, Richard (Barbara) Smyers of Marysville, William (Mary) Smyers of Pataskala; sister, Shirley (James) Wears of Thornville; step-brother, Robert (Dee) Shimp of Apollo Beach, Florida; cousin, Betty (Tom) Sauls of Reynoldsburg; Aunt Marcella Smyers of Lancaster; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Harland, step-father James Shimp, brother John Smyers, step-sister Bonnie Riley and nephew Chase Sharrett. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Pat and Hans on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Community Church, 4381 Walnut Rd., Buckeye Lake, Ohio, 43008. Rev. Richard Smyers will officiate.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019