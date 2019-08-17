Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Snodgrass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Snodgrass


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Snodgrass Obituary
Snodgrass, Patricia
1949 - 2019
Pat Snodgrass, 69, died August 4, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio due to complications associated with a chronic illness. Pat was born in Loudon, TN on November 7, 1949. She lived in Tennessee for 44 years before moving to Westerville, OH. She worked in various auditing, contract administration and sales roles for 50 years before retiring earlier in 2019. She loved reading, travel and spending time with her family and was an active member of the Living Church of God. She was preceded in death by parents, William & Dorothy Lee, and brother-in-law, Tom Stewart. She is survived, and dearly missed, by husband of 38 years, William; son, Matt Hamilton; daughter, Carrie Hamilton; daughter, Sara Wood (Brian); grandchildren, Thadd & Nat Hamilton and Selah Wood; and sisters, Linda Patton (Douglas) and Mary Ann Stewart. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31st at the Moreland Funeral Home in Westerville, OH. Visiting hours will be from 5-6pm with the service beginning at 6pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now