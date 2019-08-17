|
|
Snodgrass, Patricia
1949 - 2019
Pat Snodgrass, 69, died August 4, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio due to complications associated with a chronic illness. Pat was born in Loudon, TN on November 7, 1949. She lived in Tennessee for 44 years before moving to Westerville, OH. She worked in various auditing, contract administration and sales roles for 50 years before retiring earlier in 2019. She loved reading, travel and spending time with her family and was an active member of the Living Church of God. She was preceded in death by parents, William & Dorothy Lee, and brother-in-law, Tom Stewart. She is survived, and dearly missed, by husband of 38 years, William; son, Matt Hamilton; daughter, Carrie Hamilton; daughter, Sara Wood (Brian); grandchildren, Thadd & Nat Hamilton and Selah Wood; and sisters, Linda Patton (Douglas) and Mary Ann Stewart. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31st at the Moreland Funeral Home in Westerville, OH. Visiting hours will be from 5-6pm with the service beginning at 6pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019