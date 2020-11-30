Staten, Patricia
1947 - 2020
Patricia Ann Staten, age 73. Sunrise July 14, 1947 and Sunset November 23, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, December 3, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream, and offer condolences to the STATEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com