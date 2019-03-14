|
|
Stephen, Patricia
1928 - 2019
Patricia J. Stephen, 91, of Columbus, passed away March 14, 2019. Patricia was born January 31, 1928 to the late George and Emma Hartman. She was married to Robert Stephen for 74 years. Patricia will be deeply missed by her husband; children, Robert Hartman, Timothy David, Daniel Mark; grandson, Robert Dennis. Patricia was preceded in death by her sister Audrey. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 12-1pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UNICEF. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019