Patricia Stiehm
1945 - 2020
Patricia "Trish" Ann Campbell Stiehm, 74, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 in Canal Winchester, OH. She was born in Warren, PA on October 26, 1945, the oldest of Jane Leda (Brooks) and Edward Miles Campbell's seven children. She grew up in East Brady, PA and Columbus, OH, graduating from West High School in Columbus in 1963. Trish was the first person in her family to attend college, earning a M.Ed. from the University of Pittsburgh. She became a psychotherapist, helping people who had experienced emotional trauma or struggled with addiction. She treasured her family and friends and was always available to listen and provide loving support to others. More than anything, she adored her children and grandchildren and embraced every opportunity to spend time with them. She is survived by her beloved children, Amy Michelle Adelman (Allan) House of Baltimore, MD and Matthew David (Molly) Adelman of Danville, CA; and grandchildren, Ella Marie Adelman, Masen Matthew Adelman, Dillard Alexander House and Connor Charles House. She is also survived by siblings, Shirley Campbell (Ed) Baker, Tammie Campbell (Steve) Franz, Dick (Bernadith) Campbell and Char Campbell Andrews; cousin and lifelong friend, Sandy (Gary) Smith; and many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A private memorial celebration is being planned. Donations may be made to Fisher House or Center for Family Safety & Healing. To see full obituary, please visit www.Edwardsfuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
614-444-3200
