Stitzlein, Patricia
Patricia "Pat" Ann Stitzlein, 90, of Glenmont, passed away peacefully in her home on May 26, 2019 following a brief illness. Pat was born to Robert S. and Neva (Shearer) Miller on December 3rd, 1928 in Elyria. She lived with her family in several different areas throughout Ohio until they settled on a farm in the Glenmont area in 1939. She attended Glenmont High School where she was named Valedictorian in 1947. She also met the love her life during school, James "Donald" Stitzlein, he survives. Pat attended Wooster Business College and worked at Rubbermaid before marrying Don on November 12, 1950 and then became an integral part of Hi-Hills Farm. She handled the bookkeeping and tended and raised chickens before the farm changed its operations solely into a dairy farm, where she helped feed calves. She was a large asset to Hi-Hills Farm and its ongoing success. Pat and Don traveled throughout her life, and they visited Europe twice, and almost all fifty states. She enjoyed planting flowers and working in her yard, bird watching, Welsh Corgis (including two she owned, Farmer and Honey bear), and she enjoyed going out to eat with Don and her family, especially when it came to Chinese restaurants. She is survived by her husband, J. Donald Stitzlein, whom she married Nov. 12, 1950; five children, Doug (Kim) Stitzlein, Kathy (Bob) Locke, Tim (Christie) Stitzlein, Jim (Brad) Stitzlein, and Mary Ann (Ben) Stumbo; 12 grandchildren, Chase, Emma, and Katie Stitzlein, Maya and Kylie Stitzlein, Ross (Haley) Stumbo, Craig (Billie Jo) Stitzlein, Carrie (Brad) Ackert, Wendy Figgins, Travis (Carrie) Swendal, Troy (Cate) Swendal, Nathan (Kelly) Swendal; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wilbur "Bud" Miller; many cousins and friends, and her beloved cats, Snookers, Snooks, Virginia and Vanna White, Goldilocks and Big Belly. She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, a brother Thomas Miller, a grandson Curt Stitzlein, her best friend Marge Young, a dog Buster, and eighteen or so cats. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 30 in Zion Lutheran Church, Loudonville with Rev. Scott Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Kaylor Ridge Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM in LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, Loudonville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be donated to the Zion Lutheran Church, 222 E. Main Street, Loudonville, OH 44842. Online condolences may be left for the Stitzlein family by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com. Pat will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and everyone she met over the years.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019