Strong, Patricia
1952 - 2019
Patricia A. Strong, 66, passed away March 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents William and Virginia Kilbourne, sisters Kathie Heisley-McCulloch and Teri Fairbanks. Pat is survived by son, Kenneth Edwards; grandson, Liam Edwards; sisters, Tamera Franklin, Tracy (Andy) Hosfelt, Tess (Rob) Shirey, and Tina (Russell) Fraley; brothers, Keith Heisley, Kent (Marsha) Heisley, Michael Kilbourne, and Ken (Gail) Kilbourne; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2pm until the time of Funeral Service at 5pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019