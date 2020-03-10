Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Patricia Stull


1953 - 2020
Patricia Stull Obituary
Stull, Patricia
1953 - 2020
Patricia J. Stull 1953-2020. Died Monday, March 9 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband Stuart, son Ben (Angie) Siegel, daughter Natalie (Dathan) Case, sisters Connie (Fred) Masjuan and Janet (Mike) Ozimok; she was a grandmother to 7. She was preceded in death by parents Clyde and Betty Moore, granddaughter Estella and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd. Visitation begins at 11am to 1pm, where a memorial service will be at 1pm. Burial to follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Johnstown, OH. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Mount Carmel East, Tuscany Gardens and Paramount Westerville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
