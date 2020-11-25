1/
Patricia Terapak
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terapak, Patricia
1945 - 2020
Patricia "Patti" Ann Terapak, age 75, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Patti was a lifetime member at St. Matthias Catholic Church. She loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed playing Bingo and going "to the boat" with her mother and best friend. Preceded in death by her parents George and Rose Terapak and her grandparents aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by her many cousins and friends. Patti graduated from Saint Joseph Academy in 1963. She retired from Grange Mutual after 30 years of service. A special thank you to the many caregivers at Mayfair Village Nursing Care Center. A Catholic Mass will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10am at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, OH 43137. Father Tony Davis officiating and interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alzh.org/centralohio or charity of your choice. All are asked to wear an appropriate mask and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. SCHOEDINGER NORTH, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43229 is honored to serve Patti's family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved