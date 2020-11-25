Terapak, Patricia
1945 - 2020
Patricia "Patti" Ann Terapak, age 75, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Patti was a lifetime member at St. Matthias Catholic Church. She loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed playing Bingo and going "to the boat" with her mother and best friend. Preceded in death by her parents George and Rose Terapak and her grandparents aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by her many cousins and friends. Patti graduated from Saint Joseph Academy in 1963. She retired from Grange Mutual after 30 years of service. A special thank you to the many caregivers at Mayfair Village Nursing Care Center. A Catholic Mass will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10am at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, OH 43137. Father Tony Davis officiating and interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alzh.org/centralohio
or charity of your choice
. All are asked to wear an appropriate mask and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. SCHOEDINGER NORTH, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43229 is honored to serve Patti's family.