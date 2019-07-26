Home

Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gender Road Christian Church
5336 Gender Rd
Canal Winchester, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Gender Road Christian Church
5336 Gender Rd
Canal Winchester, OH
Patricia Tucker


1945 - 2019
Patricia Tucker Obituary
Tucker, Patricia
1945 - 2019
Patricia June Tucker, age 73, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was a Christ follower all of her life. Preceded in death by parents John and Evelyn Atkinson, sisters Brenda and Debbie. Survived by husband of 54 years, Clyde; son, David (Karole) Tucker; daughter, Robin (David) Beyer; grandchildren, Noelle, Jack, Abigail, Rachel and Kamren; sisters, Judy Reed and Carol (Richard) McClure; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Sunday, July 28 at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport. The funeral service will be Monday at 11 am at the Gender Road Christian Church, 5336 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester, where friends may call 1 hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019
