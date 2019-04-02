|
|
Tullis, Patricia
1925 - 2019
Patricia Stock Meinhart Tullis, age 93, went peacefully to her "Welcome Home" party in heaven on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She married Roy H. Meinhart on November 25, 1946, who preceded her in death in 1991. Their six children were gifted with unconditional love, faith, and happiness. Their oldest son, Paul (Patricia) of Ft Myers, FL preceded her in death in 2015. Her remaining children are Sally (Rex) Joiner of Sunbury, OH, Mark (Dee) Meinhart of Westerville, OH, Karl Meinhart of Columbus, Jan (Joe) Stock of Cape Coral, FL and Mary Hays (Mark) of Canal Winchester. Patty married Herb Tullis, another avid bridge player, in 1993. They lived a very happy life in Maui, HI and Fort Myers, FL. Herb preceded her in death in 2011. Her children welcomed her back in Columbus in 2017 when she entered a memory care facility. She is survived by her sister, Martha of Ashland, KY; and her brother, Jim Stock of Ashville, NC. She was "Gramma Patty" to 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. As we look back on Mom's life, we see a beautiful, strong woman who mastered anything she set her mind to. She was a life master bridge player and an avid knitter. She excelled at any needle craft: sewing her own beautiful clothes and creating many quilts. Patty enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She was a devout Catholic who found great peace and strength in her faith. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on April 5, at Saint Paul Catholic Church, 313 N State St., Westerville, OH 43082. Interment will follow at 1:30pm at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, 5802 Elder Rd., Canal Winchester OH 43110. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Patty's memory to Brookdale Hospice, 450 Alkyre Run Dr., Suite 250, Westerville, OH 43082, the family is greatly appreciative of their care and compassion. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019