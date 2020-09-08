Niple, Patricia V.
Patricia V. Niple (Miller), born August 1, 1931, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Patricia spent just under 50 years as a realtor, was instrumental in starting the Hilliard Foundation and was a faithful member of Vista Community Church. She volunteered at nursing homes, The Bridge, The TWIG Chapter 149, and the Kobacker House. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Emily (Shoemaker) Knore, husbands James Harley Niple and Earl Miller, sister Judy Renner, brothers-in-law Donald Renner and William Castle, grandson Christopher Niple, sons-in-law Robert Ruscilli and H. William Pollitt. Survived by children, Stephen (Debra) Miller, Michael Miller, Lee Pollitt, Deborah (Mark) Princehorn, Diana (Shane) Durbin, Jodi (Ray) Garcia and James P.H (Megan) Niple; stepsons, John (Renee) Niple, Ed (Marga) Niple, Tom (Rose) Niple and Craig Niple; 24 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. A celebration of life service will be held 1pm Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Northwest Chapel, 6700 Rings Rd., Dublin, OH 43016. Due to the current health pandemic social distancing will be required outside the church for an outdoor memorial service. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chair or sit in their car if they prefer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Young-Life Capernaum Danny and Mary Meyung or Columbus Relief, Vista High Schoolers, Young-Life Ben and Laura Douglass. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME DUBLIN/PLAIN CITY CHAPEL, Plain City, OH. www.tiddfuneralhomes.com
.